Saturday will be a special occasion for Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompo Kekana as he matches a club record that will no doubt bring him even greater respect than he already enjoys.

Kekana is set to make his 48th start for The Brazilians in all competitions since the beginning of the campaign if he lines up as expected against Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League semifinal‚ second leg on Saturday.

That will match the long-standing club record set by former star Themba Mnguni all the way back in the 1997/98 season.

And with two more crucial Absa Premiership matches to run‚ and the potential for a two-legged Champions League final‚ Kekana could well pass the 50-mark in 2018/19 and even match the all-time South African record.

That was set by Neil Tovey for Kaizer Chiefs in the 1992 campaign when he started 52 games in all competitions‚ bolstered by the fact that in those days teams played 42 league games alone.