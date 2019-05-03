Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane steps up mind games on Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has stepped the mind games ahead of the penultimate round of the season and suggested that Absa Premiership title rivals Orlando Pirates have a better chance of winning the league title.

The two sides are tied on 53 points at the summit but Pirates have a superior goal difference that could come into play if they end the season still equal on points.

Sundowns are behind Pirates on goal difference of +13 to +17.

Mosimane suggested Sundowns are “still a team in construction”‚ and that they might have to settle for next year's PSL title.

“It is a bit difficult when you have the issue of goals‚ it is not in our hands but in Pirates’ hands‚” said Mosimane.

“It is still possible for us to win the league but it is not going to be easy to get the goals.

“I told you that Sundowns will win the league next year if we don’t get it this year.

“I am still going to say that we are a team in construction‚ we are feeling the departure of Khama Billiat and Percy Tau‚ but the boys keep on going.

“You can see I used a midfielder as a striker in Sibusiso Vilakazi and I used a centre-back in Rivaldo Coetzee as a central midfielder‚ because I have to do what I have to do and they respond.”