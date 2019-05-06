Soccer

Owen da Gama pays tribute to striker Tendai Ndoro

06 May 2019 - 09:43 By Bongani Magasela
Zimbabwean hitman Tendai Ndoro scored the winning goal for Highlands Park.
Zimbabwean hitman Tendai Ndoro scored the winning goal for Highlands Park.
Image: Ashley Vlotman

Owen da Gama has paid tribute to striker Tendai Ndoro after the Zimbabwe marksman scored the crucial goal that helped 10-men Highlands Park regain their place in the top eight at the weekend.

Highlands beat Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa through Ndoro's 86th minute strike to secure all the points and move to eighth place on the Absa Premiership standings.

A grateful Da Gama showered praise on his striker after the win as his charges played the last 30 minutes of the match with 10 men after hardman Mothobi Mvala was sent off for a second bookable offense in the second half.

"Tendai has got experience and he can score goals‚" Da Gama said.

Sundowns bow out of Caf Champions League as Wydad win on aggregate

For about 30,000 Mamelodi Sundowns fans who packed this Atteridgeville venue to the rafters, it ended with red wine on the carpet, smashed plates on ...
Sport
1 day ago

"For him to come into a club like Highlands‚ initially it was a little difficult because we play a running game.

"He's a more mature player but we knew that if we count on him‚ he would come through for us.

"For me he is a quality player and he is player that can score during crucial times.

"He once again scored the winning goal for us."

Da Gama added that he very happy with Ndoro's performance on and off the field.

Orlando Pirates' title hopes suffer a blow after draw against Cape Town City

Craig Martin scored a late equaliser for Cape Town City as Orlando Pirates’ Absa Premiership title hopes were dealt a blow following a 2-2 draw at ...
Sport
1 day ago

"He encourages (Nambian striker) Peter Shalulile ..... actually all the strikers all the time.

"All that experience he has and his quality really helps the team big time."

The 33-year-old Ndoro joined Highlands about eight months ago on a one-year deal.

The Zimbabwean had been released by Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Most read

  1. Sundowns star Jeremy Brockie's important announcement will change his life Soccer
  2. Safa banishes ref who disallowed Wits’ legitimate goal to the stands Soccer
  3. Twitter not impressed with Bobby Motaung's evasive Marawa interview Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane steps up mind games on Pirates Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane gracious in defeat after Sundowns' semifinal heartbreak Soccer

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally

Related articles

  1. Sundowns crash out of CAF Champions League Soccer
  2. Mosimane recalls Nascimento, Mabunda and Maboe to the starting line-up for Wydad Soccer
  3. Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen dedicates victory to club boss Siviwe ... Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates' title hopes suffer a blow after draw against Cape Town City Soccer
  5. Stuart Baxter faces Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu Afcon poser Soccer
  6. Pitso Mosimane gracious in defeat after Sundowns' semifinal heartbreak Soccer
  7. Man Utd's Champions League hopes ended by Huddersfield draw Soccer
X