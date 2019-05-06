Who will win the league title? Benni McCarthy says it's Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has weighed in on the Premiership title race and said Mamelodi Sundowns remain odds-on favourites to lift the trophy this week.

Orlando Pirates lead Sundowns by a point‚ but have played a game more and could find themselves two points behind when The Brazilians host Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Asked who he thought would be champions this season‚ McCarthy answered without hesitation:

“Sundowns … they are going to be more dangerous because now they are going to have a lot of time to focus (after their exit from the Caf Champions League at the weekend).