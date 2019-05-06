Soccer

Who will win the league title? Benni McCarthy says it's Mamelodi Sundowns

06 May 2019 - 11:12 By Nick Said
Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy.
Image: Bertram Malgas/BackpagePix

Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy has weighed in on the Premiership title race and said Mamelodi Sundowns remain odds-on favourites to lift the trophy this week.

Orlando Pirates lead Sundowns by a point‚ but have played a game more and could find themselves two points behind when The Brazilians host Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Asked who he thought would be champions this season‚ McCarthy answered without hesitation:

“Sundowns … they are going to be more dangerous because now they are going to have a lot of time to focus (after their exit from the Caf Champions League at the weekend).

"They have got a bigger squad‚ a lot of quality in terms of replacements you can make‚” he said.

“As much as some might say a one point gain is better than having two games to play‚ I would rather have the two games than just having got one point.

"Their position is far better in this situation with two games to go. Pitso [Mosimane] knows what he has to do.

“The next opposition for Sundowns‚ Golden Arrows‚ are no pushovers and no walk in the park though.

"They are also fighting for different reasons than Sundowns‚ they are fighting to get into the top eight. But they do have the upper hand now.”

