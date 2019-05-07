PSL appeal own DC's ruling on Sundowns-Arendse sanction
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have appealed the decision of their own disciplinary committee (DC) in respect of the sanction against Mamelodi Sundowns regarding the fielding of an ineligible player‚ Wayne Arendse‚ against Bidvest Wits.
Sundowns and Arendse were both fined R250‚000 each‚ with half suspended‚ for the club having fielded the player in a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October‚ when he had not been named in the original match squad of 18.
This was in contravention of PSL regulations. Downs were not deducted a point.
No points were awarded to Wits by the DC ruling. This is one of the main points the PSL appeal is seeking to have overturned in the arbitration‚ asking that a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits.
The National Soccer League (NSL) – the mother body of the PSL – has taken the sanction on appeal to arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa).
The NSL are appealing against Sundowns as the first respondent‚ Arendse as the second‚ and the PSL’s DC as the third respondent‚ according to the document in which the appeal was submitted‚ which TimesLIVE is in possession of.
In the document‚ the grounds of appeal include that the third respondent (the DC)‚ "over-emphasized the role of the Match Commissioner [Mark Linden] in the commission of the acts of misconduct in that the Match Commissioner is not empowered to waive compliance with any of the Appellant's rolls [sic‚ rules]".
It also states the DC "failed to take into consideration the interests of the greater football community in only handing down a sanction of a monetary fine".
Among items in the "Relief Sought" by the NSL is that "a sanction of awarding the match to the first respondent's [Sundowns] opponents on the day‚ Bidvest Wits with a 3-0 goal advantage be substituted for the monetary fine".
And also that Arendse be "sanctioned with a two-match ban".
A 3-0 victory being awarded to Wits could have implications in the title race.
Sundowns' 2-0 win against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday night saw them top of the PSL on 56 points with a game to go.
Orlando Pirates are second 54. Wits are third on 51 and should have been out of the championship race‚ but would also go to 54 if they were awarded a 3-0 victory by the arbitration.