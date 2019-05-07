Sundowns shoot down Arrows to move closer to defending Premiership title

Mamelodi Sundowns have one hand on the Absa Premiership with one round of league fixtures remaining.

The defending champions overcame Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 at Loftus on Tuesday night to leapfrog Orlando Pirates to the top of the log by two points courtesy of well-taken first half goals by skipper Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane.

Sundowns take on Free State Stars in their last match of the season at Goble Park on Saturday, in what will be their 47th match of the season in all competitions, looking for a win that will put their championship credentials beyond any doubt.

If they get all the three points against Stars, it will be the occasion of coach Pitso Mosimane’s fourth league title in just over five years with the club to equal Gordon Igesund, Gavin Hunt and Ted Dumitru and the sixth for imperious Kekana.