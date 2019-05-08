Gatvol Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will not celebrate if his charges win the league title on Saturday.

Sundowns are perched at the top of the premiership standings after beating Golden Arrows 2-0 win at Loftus Stadium on Tuesday night but even though the Brazilians‚ who lead second-placed Orlando Pirates by two points‚ could win the league title on the final day of the season on Saturday‚ Mosimane is seething.

The Sundowns coach's mood has been soured by news that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is appealing against the ruling by its Disciplinary Committee regarding the Pretoria club's fielding of ineligible player Wayne Arendse in a game against BidVest Wits in October last year.

In a move that could have consequences on the destiny of the league title‚ the PSL wants the original monetary fine imposed on Sundowns and Arendse last week to substituted by an awarding of a 3-0 win to Wits and the player to be suspended for two matches.

“This season is not the one that I am going to run around with the trophy and get excited about if we win because I don’t understand what is happening.

"Really‚ what is happening?” asked an unimpressed Mosimane.