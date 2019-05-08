The final placings in the top two divisions in South Africa this season could be decided in the courtroom with Ajax Cape Town set to challenge the arbitration involving Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadila in the National First Division.

It was also revealed on Tuesday evening that the Premier Soccer League will challenge the sanction of their Disciplinary Committee in the matter involving Wayne Arendse and Mamelodi Sundowns as they seek a more severe punishment‚ which could end up having a bearing on the Absa Premiership title race.

Ajax are unhappy with the punishment handed down to the TTM after the latter were found guilty of a breach of league rules‚ which state that teams in the second-tier must field two players in the Under-23 age bracket at all times.

TTM failed to do this in their 3-0 victory over TS Sporting on April 20 and were found guilty by a PSL DC.

The club was fined R30‚000‚ 50 percent suspended for 12 months‚ and ordered to pay the costs of the sitting.