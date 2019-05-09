Gavin Hunt is meeting the BidVest Wits management in the coming weeks to discuss his future‚ but the straight-shooting coach does not appear to be too concerned ahead of the discussions.

Wits are likely to finish the season empty-handed but a confident says he’s already making plans for next season even though his future has not been finalised yet.

“I don’t know if they (Wits management) are happy with me but we will talk and see where we are‚” said Hunt.

“As it is I’m planning for next season‚ as I’m still here.”

Hunt joined Wits from SuperSport United six years ago at the beginning of the 2013-14 season and has led the Clever Boys to the winners’ podium several times.

He led Wits to the MTN8 in 2016‚ the Absa Premiership title in the 2016–17 season and the Telkom Knockout in December 2017.