Paulus Masehe will bring the curtain down on 18 seasons in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday but has one last mission — to save Free State Stars from possible relegation.

It will be up against his old club‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ that Masehe will lead Stars out at Goble Park in search of Premier Soccer League survival.

Stars need at least a point‚ maybe all three‚ depending on what the other relegation-threatened clubs do in their last games of the season‚ all being played at the same time.

The 35-year-old started his career as a striker at Sundowns and had yet to make a start for the club when he scored his first goal‚ after coming on as a substitute against Santos in September 2002.

His debut came in February 2003 – some 16 years ago now.

After Sundowns‚ Masehe spent 18 months at Pirates before moving to Stars in 2008‚ where he became the engine room of the team.

On Saturday‚ he will have completed 11 seasons with club and take his career tally of matches to 335 with 27 goals.