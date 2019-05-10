Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has asked his players to “go for it” when they take on Free State Stars in their last match of the season at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday‚ where victory will see them defend the Absa Premiership.

Three points for Sundowns‚ who are on a four-match winning streak in the league‚ will take them to an unassailable 59 points from 30 matches at the top of the log.

“Look‚ where we are now‚ we can’t look back and we have to go for it‚” said Mosimane as he looked towards to what is Downs’ most important match of the season.

“For me‚ this is the biggest season of my career to probably go with the first league title that I won with Sundowns. Whether we win it [the league] or not‚ I have always said it will remain the big one for me.

“Because we I lost important players like Khama Billiat and Percy Tau. I couldn’t find proper combinations up-front and I had to play midfielder Lebohang Maboe‚ who is a number eight‚ up-front – and you can see that he is struggling.

“We played two Champions Leagues in one season and that can only happen in Africa – you will never find it in on any other continent.”