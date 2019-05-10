Win or lose‚ this has been Pitso Mosimane’s ‘big one’ at Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has asked his players to “go for it” when they take on Free State Stars in their last match of the season at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday‚ where victory will see them defend the Absa Premiership.
Three points for Sundowns‚ who are on a four-match winning streak in the league‚ will take them to an unassailable 59 points from 30 matches at the top of the log.
“Look‚ where we are now‚ we can’t look back and we have to go for it‚” said Mosimane as he looked towards to what is Downs’ most important match of the season.
“For me‚ this is the biggest season of my career to probably go with the first league title that I won with Sundowns. Whether we win it [the league] or not‚ I have always said it will remain the big one for me.
“Because we I lost important players like Khama Billiat and Percy Tau. I couldn’t find proper combinations up-front and I had to play midfielder Lebohang Maboe‚ who is a number eight‚ up-front – and you can see that he is struggling.
“We played two Champions Leagues in one season and that can only happen in Africa – you will never find it in on any other continent.”
Though Sundowns have won their last four matches against Baroka FC‚ Chippa United‚ Black Leopards and Golden Arrows‚ Mosimane admitted that his team could have wrapped the league up before the final round.
“Even if I am playing with a team that is under construction‚ we could have wrapped it up earlier‚” he said.
“I substitute people quickly because you are saving legs for a bigger game in the Champions League. All these games that we have been playing in the PSL‚ we have never played fully because we were managing legs because of our schedule.
“We play today and leave straight after the game – it is unbelievable. It is an emotional season for me because we had to do what we had to do – we have 56 points and last year we won it with 59.
“But‚ you can see the goals are not there because top players who scored goals for us are gone‚ and they scored 20 goals between them last season.”
PSL final round -
Saturday (all 3pm):
SuperSport United v Highlands Park (Lucas Moripe Stadium)
Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City (Orlando Stadium)
Black Leopards v Cape Town City (Thohoyandou Stadium)
Bloemfontein Celtic v AmaZulu (Sisa Dukashe Stadium)
Lamontville Golden Arrows v Bidvest Wits (Princess Magogo Stadium)
Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)
Baroka FC v Maritzburg United (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium)
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns (Goble Park)