Kaizer Chiefs fail to qualify for top eight as Chippa United put them to the sword

A first-half goal from Rhulani Manzini helped Chippa United retain their top flight status as they beat Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in their Absa Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

It was a drama-filled final day match and while Chippa were left celebrating renewed life, Chiefs were edged out of the top half of the league into ninth position which means they will not play in the lucrative MTN8 next season.

It is first time the 2006-2007 season, ironically when German coach Ernst Middendorp was in charge, that Chiefs will not feature in that cup competition.

For Chippa, who finished 12th, it was another great escape after narrowly missing out on the relegation playoffs last season on goal difference.

Chiefs tried all they could on the day but the home team played with their hearts on their sleeves absorbing whatever attack Chiefs threw at them.