Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions, Free State Stars relegated

Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned Absa Premiership champions after a 1-0 win over Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon.

This occasion also marked the relegation of Free State Stars to the National First Division (NFD) after 12 years in the top flight.

Sundowns, who were playing in their 50th match of the season in all competitions since August when they opened the season, ended their season with an unassailable 59 points which is two ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns have now won nine Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles and this win will surely go a long way in erasing the bitter memories of last weekend where they failed to qualify for the second Caf Champions League final after they lost 2-1 to Wydad Casablanca on aggregate.

It is also a latest layer to the genius of coach Pitso Mosimane who has won four league titles in just over five years at Chloorkop and he joins an exclusive list of celebrated mentors Jeff Butler, Gordon Igesund, Ted Dumitru and Gavin Hunt who have achieved the same feat.