Soccer

'I want Pitso Mosimane to be the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns‚' says Patrice Motsepe

12 May 2019 - 14:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns owner and president Patrice Motsepe (R) wants head coach Pitso Mosimane (L) to have longevity at the cash-rich club.
Mamelodi Sundowns owner and president Patrice Motsepe (R) wants head coach Pitso Mosimane (L) to have longevity at the cash-rich club.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePixGv

After Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their ninth league title with a 1-0 win over relegated Free State Stars on Saturday‚ club president and billionaire-owner Patrice Motsepe reiterated that he wants coach Pitso Mosimane to become the Alex Ferguson of the club.

Since he joined the club in the middle of the 2013/2014 season‚ Mosimane has led Sundowns to four Absa Premiership league titles‚ the Caf Champions League‚ Caf Super Cup‚ the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.

“I have said that I want Pitso to be the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns and that means I want to keep him for as long as he wants to be here‚” he said.

“But at the same time‚ I also want to see him grow because can you imagine for example if he were to coach one of the European clubs or even our national team.”

Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions, Free State Stars relegated

Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned Absa Premiership champions after a 1-0 win over Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon.
Sport
22 hours ago

Motsepe added that he was profoundly happy that Mosimane has delivered another trophy for the club together with his technical team of Manqoba Mngqithi and Wendell Robinson and the medical team and the rest of the supporting staff.

“Pitso is black‚ he is African‚ he is South African and he is one of us‚ you have to feel a sense of unique pride‚" Motsepe said.

"A few months ago he said that he might have to go on a sabbatical and we have to think about that because it is stressful but I know he works very hard.

"We have a South African and black technical team and taking into account the history of this country‚ we have a lot of work to make sure that we play a role for black achievement.

“I also want to thank and congratulate each and every one of the players because they should also see this as a goal that they have achieved.

All hail King Pitso as Sundowns secure 9th PSL title

Whoever wrote the script in Bethlehem delivered a finale of full-blown suspense and contrasting raw emotions.
Sport
15 hours ago

"I want to express my deep gratitude to Pitso and the technical team.

"I told them that I don’t have words to describe how thankful and proud I am of Pitso‚ Manqoba‚ Wendell and the rest of the supporting staff.”

Sundowns fell at the penultimate hurdle in the Champions League and Motsepe said they will go back again next season because continental football is their priority.

“I have a duty to South African football by competing in every one of the domestic competitions but our focus is more on the continent‚" Motsepe said.

'We took a gamble and it paid off‚' says Baroka FC coach Nyirenda

Wedson Nyirenda said Baroka FC took a gamble by not beefing up the squad in the second round of the season but the Zambian coach was thankful that it ...
Sport
1 hour ago

"I don’t mind coming number two every year in the PSL and I am talking for myself here.

"Let the other clubs who work hard to win the league‚ our focus is Africa.

"We are learning and we are going to ask ourselves questions of what can we do better that the Champions League can be won in South Africa.

"I believe that there are about five teams in the country that can win it‚ we will continue to work hard locally but our focus is Africa.”

Most read

  1. BREAKING | PSL appeal own DC's ruling on Sundowns-Arendse sanction Soccer
  2. Sundowns arbitration cannot proceed on Friday‚ before league ends Soccer
  3. ‘#ThankYouTeko’ - Teko Modise hangs up his boots Soccer
  4. Sono’s baby Jomo Cosmos in danger of being lost to anonymity Soccer
  5. Win or lose‚ this has been Pitso Mosimane’s ‘big one’ at Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections

Related articles

  1. Harry Kane's half-time speech inspired us, say teammates Sport
  2. Manchester City on the brink of EPL glory as Liverpool cling to hope Sport
  3. Maritzburg Utd still have PSL survival hope Sport
  4. Uthanda ungathandi, Pitso Mosimane rules PSL roost Sport
  5. Orlando Pirates win big but still second best Sport
  6. After 18 seasons‚ Free State Stars warhorse Paulus Masehe finally finds a ... Soccer
  7. Sundowns arbitration cannot proceed on Friday‚ before league ends Soccer
  8. 'I have not resigned‚' says Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker Soccer
  9. Baroka FC survive relegation, Maritzburg United to fight for their lives in ... Soccer
X