After Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their ninth league title with a 1-0 win over relegated Free State Stars on Saturday‚ club president and billionaire-owner Patrice Motsepe reiterated that he wants coach Pitso Mosimane to become the Alex Ferguson of the club.

Since he joined the club in the middle of the 2013/2014 season‚ Mosimane has led Sundowns to four Absa Premiership league titles‚ the Caf Champions League‚ Caf Super Cup‚ the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.

“I have said that I want Pitso to be the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns and that means I want to keep him for as long as he wants to be here‚” he said.

“But at the same time‚ I also want to see him grow because can you imagine for example if he were to coach one of the European clubs or even our national team.”