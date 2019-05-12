Soccer

Man City, Liverpool primed for final day of epic Premier League title race

12 May 2019 - 11:20 By Reuters
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany with family during a lap of appreciation after the Premier League match against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 6 2019.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany with family during a lap of appreciation after the Premier League match against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 6 2019.
Having absorbed everything Liverpool could throw at them in a titanic Premier League title battle, Manchester City will retain their crown with victory at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

It is possible they could get by with a draw, or even an unlikely defeat, as they will start the final round of a monumental title battle one point ahead -- but Pep Guardiola's side know better than to expect gifts from Merseyside.

In all likelihood, City will rack up a 14th successive title and Liverpool will beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it nine in a row. If that happens, City will take the honours with 98 points to Liverpool's 97.

To put that into perspective, those totals would be the second and third highest in the history of the Premier League -- behind only City's record-breaking 100-point haul last season when Guardiola delivered his first title.

If there was ever a case to share the trophy it is this season, such has been the excellence of both clubs, but in reality finishing second will be a bitter pill to swallow.

"I'm not going to change my opinion on what we have done, but I know we will be judged. We have to win," Guardiola said as he prepared for the trip to a Brighton side who could prove troublesome.

Juergen Klopp's Liverpool finished 25 points behind City last year, but have bridged the gap playing football that at times has surpassed even Guardiola's slickers.

Liverpool have lost just once to City's four defeats and were briefly seven points in front in January, but in the run-in they have found that as well as the style that is Guardiola's blueprint, his team also have core of steel.

That manifested itself perfectly on Monday when, with Leicester City holding out at the Etihad Stadium, captain marvel Vincent Kompany thumped home a 30-metre screamer to send his side into the final day with their fate in their hands.

It was their third 1-0 victory in four games and, say what you like about Liverpool's armour-plated defence, City have conceded only three times in their last 13 games as they relentlessly went about becoming the first club to retain the Premier League title since Manchester United 10 years ago.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted his side need a miracle to become the first team to overtake the Premier League leaders on the final day of the season.

But in a week in which they performed one to beat Barcelona 4-0, overhauling a three-goal deficit to reach the Uefa Champions League final, it would be folly to dismiss the notion of him raising the trophy aloft to end Liverpool's 29-year wait since they last reigned supreme in England.

"City are a great team, but so are we. We've competed right to the very end," Henderson said.

"Whoever gets it will deserve it. From our point of view, we couldn't have done any more."

It is only the eighth time in the Premier League era that the title has been decided on the final day. 

