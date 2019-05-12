Soccer

'We took a gamble and it paid off‚' says Baroka FC coach Nyirenda

12 May 2019 - 13:55 By Tiisetso Malepa
Baroka FC Zambian head coach Wedson Nyirenda won his first cup competition in South Africa as Bakgaga became the first team from Limpopo to win a knockout cup.
Baroka FC Zambian head coach Wedson Nyirenda won his first cup competition in South Africa as Bakgaga became the first team from Limpopo to win a knockout cup.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Wedson Nyirenda said Baroka FC took a gamble by not beefing up the squad in the second round of the season but the Zambian coach was thankful that it paid off as Bakgaga survived relegation by the skin of the teeth on the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

Baroka came from a goal down at home against fellow relegation candidates Maritzburg United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to earn a draw that kept them in the top flight by a whisker.

Fortune Makaringe had Maritzburg believing as they went into the half time break leading but Baroka captain Mduduzi Mdantsane made things tense with an equaliser halfway through the second half.

Fortunately‚ the 1-1 draw was sufficient to keep both clubs in the Premiership.

Baroka FC survive relegation, Maritzburg United to fight for their lives in playoffs

Maritzburg United have a second big chance to beat relegation after drawing 1-1 against Baroka FC in the last round of dramatic Absa Premiership ...
Sport
21 hours ago

“We took a big gamble and it has worked for the team and these are the future players‚” said Nyirenda after the match.

“We have not beefed up in the second round and we went on with the same players. I think that killed us because most teams did sign players during the second half of the season.”

Like Baroka‚ Maritzburg went into the last round of Absa Premiership matches with the axe hanging over them.

“I think it has been an interesting season full of positives and negatives but I think we have to learn from both. Yes we congratulate the players‚ young players for that matter‚” said Nyirenda.

Baroka started their campaign with a host of relatively unknown and young players signed from the lower ranks with a sprinkle of top flight experience.

Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions, Free State Stars relegated

Mamelodi Sundowns have been crowned Absa Premiership champions after a 1-0 win over Free State Stars at Goble Park in Bethlehem on Saturday afternoon.
Sport
22 hours ago

Nyirenda himself has had to defend his team and the management at the beginning of his tenure at Baroka with fans questioning the depth and quality of the squad.

“It is about building. I think we were building and it has worked for us. I think mostly we have the under 19s and 20s and it is good for South Africa.

“We have given them the platform and they have to grab it with both hands and use it well‚” said Nyirenda.

Nyirenda paid tribute to his troops and said the team’s ability to retain their top flight status is something to celebrate for the club.

Baroka signed Ntshumayelo to help the team survive relegation‚ says coach Nyirenda

Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has said that Thandani Ntshumayelo can play a big role in the club’s remaining six matches to help fight off ...
Sport
1 month ago

Baroka upset the odds and beat Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout final in December to become the first team from Limpopo to win a knockout competition.

“They came to play and compete in the PSL‚ they account for themselves like this and they get the trophy (Telkom Knockout) for themselves and for the people of Limpopo I think it is wonderful. It is magnificent."

Baroka finished the season in 14th place out of 16 teams with 29 points from 30 matches that included just six wins‚ 11 draws and 13 defeats in a dismal league campaign.

Most read

  1. BREAKING | PSL appeal own DC's ruling on Sundowns-Arendse sanction Soccer
  2. Sundowns arbitration cannot proceed on Friday‚ before league ends Soccer
  3. ‘#ThankYouTeko’ - Teko Modise hangs up his boots Soccer
  4. Sono’s baby Jomo Cosmos in danger of being lost to anonymity Soccer
  5. Win or lose‚ this has been Pitso Mosimane’s ‘big one’ at Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections

Related articles

  1. All hail King Pitso as Sundowns secure 9th PSL title Sport
  2. Harry Kane's half-time speech inspired us, say teammates Sport
  3. Manchester City on the brink of EPL glory as Liverpool cling to hope Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates win big but still second best Sport
  5. Uthanda ungathandi, Pitso Mosimane rules PSL roost Sport
  6. 'I have not resigned‚' says Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker Soccer
  7. Sundowns star Hlompho Kekana can match Daine Klate's record Soccer
  8. ‘#ThankYouTeko’ - Teko Modise hangs up his boots Soccer
X