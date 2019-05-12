'We took a gamble and it paid off‚' says Baroka FC coach Nyirenda

Wedson Nyirenda said Baroka FC took a gamble by not beefing up the squad in the second round of the season but the Zambian coach was thankful that it paid off as Bakgaga survived relegation by the skin of the teeth on the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

Baroka came from a goal down at home against fellow relegation candidates Maritzburg United at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to earn a draw that kept them in the top flight by a whisker.

Fortune Makaringe had Maritzburg believing as they went into the half time break leading but Baroka captain Mduduzi Mdantsane made things tense with an equaliser halfway through the second half.

Fortunately‚ the 1-1 draw was sufficient to keep both clubs in the Premiership.