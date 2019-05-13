'If any of our players are called up to the Cosafa Cup I will say no‚' says Tinkler

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has boldly declared that his club will not entertain Cosafa Cup call-ups for their players as they prepare for a fight of their lives in the promotion/relegation playoffs starting on Wednesday.

“Well those requests (if they come) are going to fall on deaf ears right now because we need the players at Maritzburg more than they are needed at Cosafa‚” said the former hard tackling Bafana Bafana midfielder.

“For me Cosafa Cup really means nothing you know. The Afcon for me is a lot bigger but we don’t have any of those players who are going to go to the Afcon.”

Having survived relegation by a whisker with a 15th-place finish‚ Maritzburg face a playoff mini-league against Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) that will offer them another chance of retaining their Absa Premiership status.