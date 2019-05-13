Percy Tau was on target again and defender Nikola Tavares came close to an English Premier League debut‚ but there were more injury concerns for Bongani Zungu following this weekend of games for South Africans overseas.

Tau netted two goals for his Belgian second-tier side Royal Union St Gilloise to take his tally for the campaign to 13‚ just days after he was named the best player in the division for the 2018/19 campaign.

But the Bafana Bafana forward was withdrawn at halftime of the 3-3 draw with Royal Excel Mouscron‚ though it looked a switch to give Tau a rest rather than anything more sinister.

Centre-back Tavares was handed a place on the bench for Crystal Palace as they closed their Premier League season with a 5-3 home win over Bournemouth.