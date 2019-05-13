Soccer

Percy Tau on target again in Europe

13 May 2019 - 15:04 By Nick Said
Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau scored a brace for his Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a Cup match to advance to the quarterfinals.
Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau scored a brace for his Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a Cup match to advance to the quarterfinals.
Image: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise/Facebook

Percy Tau was on target again and defender Nikola Tavares came close to an English Premier League debut‚ but there were more injury concerns for Bongani Zungu following this weekend of games for South Africans overseas.

Tau netted two goals for his Belgian second-tier side Royal Union St Gilloise to take his tally for the campaign to 13‚ just days after he was named the best player in the division for the 2018/19 campaign.

But the Bafana Bafana forward was withdrawn at halftime of the 3-3 draw with Royal Excel Mouscron‚ though it looked a switch to give Tau a rest rather than anything more sinister.

Centre-back Tavares was handed a place on the bench for Crystal Palace as they closed their Premier League season with a 5-3 home win over Bournemouth.

Kekana‚ Zwane and Lorch nominated for Footballer of the Season award

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana will hope the 16 Premier League coaches will pick him for this season's Footballer of the Season award ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Tavares‚ who has captained the club’s Under-23 team this season‚ did not get on‚ but it is surely a sign that he is in the sights of coach Roy Hodgson for next season.

Tavares‚ 20‚ is a Croatia junior international but is very much in the sights of the SA Football Association (Safa)‚ who have tried to call him up on a few occasions of late‚ though so far those advances have been rebuffed.

Zungu missed Amiens’ Ligue 1 draw with Toulouse with what his club says is a “slight knee injury”‚ suggesting his absence was more a precaution than anything else.

But it will still be a worry for Baxter that Zungu cannot seem to stay off the treatment table‚ and how much of a gamble would it be to take him to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

There is no doubt that a fit Zungu is a massive asset to Bafana‚ but he has managed three first team starts all season with knee issues.

'What is Percy Tau doing in the Belgium second division?' asks unimpressed Pitso Mosimane

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Bafana Bafana star attacker Percy Tau has no business playing in the second division in Belgium.
Sport
4 days ago

Lebohang Phiri suffered relegation with his Ligue 1 side Guingamp at the weekend as they drew 1-1 at Rennes‚ not enough to avoid the drop.

Dino Ndlovu scored a seventh goal in nine games for Chinese second-tier side Zhejiang Greentown to take his tally since arriving at the club to 26 goals in 33 appearances.

Youngster Keanin Ayer helped his Swedish second-tier side Varbergs to a perfect seven wins from seven matches this season‚ but there was relegation for Sergio Marakis in Portugal as his Nacional side lost 4-0 to Benfica.

Most read

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions, Free State Stars relegated Soccer
  2. 'I want Pitso Mosimane to be the Alex Ferguson of Mamelodi Sundowns‚' says ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs fail to qualify for top eight as Chippa United put them to the ... Soccer
  4. Sono’s baby Jomo Cosmos in danger of being lost to anonymity Soccer
  5. Twitter not impressed with Bobby Motaung's evasive Marawa interview Soccer

Latest Videos

Andrew Turnbull dies in high-speed head-on car crash
Elections 2019: What we know so far

Related articles

  1. All hail King Pitso as Sundowns secure 9th PSL title Sport
  2. Harry Kane's half-time speech inspired us, say teammates Sport
  3. Manchester City on the brink of EPL glory as Liverpool cling to hope Sport
  4. Maritzburg Utd still have PSL survival hope Sport
  5. Uthanda ungathandi, Pitso Mosimane rules PSL roost Sport
  6. Orlando Pirates win big but still second best Sport
  7. Kekana‚ Zwane and Lorch nominated for Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  8. Mamelodi Sundowns crowned champions, Free State Stars relegated Soccer
X