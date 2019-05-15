Amajita name squad to compete in the Fifa Under-20 World Cup

AS Monaco striker Lyle Foster‚ Leicester City midfielder Thakgalo Leshabela and Ajax Amsterdam forward Leo Thethani headline the 21-man Amajita squad named to compete in the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland in May and June.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom‚ Portugal-based Kobamelo Kodisang and experienced goalkeeper Khulekani Kubheka of First Division Cape Umoya United FC are other notable inclusions in coach Thabo Senong’s South Africa U-20 combination.

The Under-20 assistant-coach Helman Mkhalele said the net had been cast wide for talent to make up the squad.

“This was not an easy process to go through given the fact that we had a very good list of talented players in our provisional squad [of 26]‚” Mkhalele said.