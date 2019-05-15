Soccer

Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize has been voted the club's Player of the Season.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Club skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize says he is full of pride after being named not only Cape Town City’s Player of the Season but also the Player’s Player of the Season in a vote by his teammates.

Mkhize‚ who is likely to be the Bafana Bafana first choice rigtht fullback at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt next month‚ continued his dream spell at the club he joined not long after the franchise was launched after being shown the door at Maritzburg United.

“As a player you feel proud when your teammates nominate you as the Player’s Player of the Season‚" he said.

“They have seen your contribution to the team. It makes me proud and grateful.

“Grateful to the club for giving me the platform to express my talent and also to the coaches for giving me an opportunity to play and also to improve as a player because ever since I came to City I’ve always been getting support from everyone involved at the club.

“The chairman‚ the supporters and‚ funnily enough‚ even the media guys.

“Whenever they talk to me they say positive things.

"They say I’m the most consistent player which is then motivation to me to want to improve on‚” said the 30-year-old right back.

“For you to progress as a footballer you must play consistently.”

Mkhize‚ who started his professional career at Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ arrived in Cape Town on a free transfer after being surplus to requirements at Maritzburg.

He quickly established himself in the team and then one season later made his international debut in a remarkable career turnaround.

Gift Links was named Most Improved Player at City’s end of season awards ceremony and Zukile Kewuti as Best New Player.

X