Patrice Motsepe describes the Wayne Arendse saga as ‘dirty linen’

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has described the pending legal tussle with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) over the fielding of ineligible player Wayne Arendse as ‘dirty linen’ that must not be discussed in public.

The SA Football Association (Safa) are awaiting agreement of a date from the PSL for the arbitration involving the fielding of Arendse in a 1-1 league draw against Bidvest Wits in October last year.

Sundowns were found guilty and fined R250‚000‚ half suspended. The PSL are appealing the sentence asking that a 3-0 victory be awarded to Wits.

The arbitration that was to be held at Safa did not go ahead on Friday last week as the PSL had hoped and Sundowns were crowned league champions 24 hours later with the matter still unresolved.