Chiefs fan Lepasa plots the downfall of the team he's loved since he was a toddler

TS Galaxy striker Zakhele Lepasa grew up in Snake Park in Soweto supporting Kaizer Chiefs and it was his soccer-loving mother Ohopolang Monyai who influenced the decision to follow Amakhosi.

But Lepasa‚ who is loan to Galaxy from Orlando Pirates‚ echoes many disgruntled Chiefs supporters and feels that “things are no longer the same” at the Naturena club he started supporting as a toddler.

The striker is crossing his fingers that his mother will make the trip to Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium and will be in the stands when lower tier Galaxy takes on Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

“My mom is very happy.

"She is a football fan and she has to support me on Saturday‚” says Lepasa.