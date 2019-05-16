Kaizer Chiefs' greater experience and star pedigree will make them overwhelming favourites in Saturday's Nedbank Cup final against National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy‚ but that does not mean their opponents are to be taken lightly.

Galaxy are a well-oiled unit under coach Dan Malesela‚ who has stuck to his principles of playing organised‚ attacking football.

There are a number of potential match-winners within the Galaxy squad‚ which is filled with players eager to catch the eye of the country's elite and use the Nedbank Cup platform to further their careers.

TimesLIVE looks at five players Chiefs will have to watch closely.