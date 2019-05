Iniesta, Torres struggling on Japanese adventure

They have four World Cup winners medals between them but the J.League’s high-profile recent recruits, including Andres Iniesta and Fernando Torres, have struggled to make an impact this season.

Spaniard Iniesta, who plays for Vissel Kobe alongside compatriot David Villa and German Lukas Podolski, was hoping to deliver a first ever J.League title for the team bankrolled by Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten.

The club have, however, now lost seven games in a row in all competitions and are languishing in 13th place in the 18-team league.

Torres’s Sagan Tosu, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are in even greater trouble, stranded at the bottom of the table with just two wins from 11 games.

The 35-year-old former Spain striker has failed to get on the scoresheet once this season during nine appearances for the club.

Sagan Tosu’s dire form has prompted reports in the Spanish media that Torres will be seeking a move to Mexican club Atletico de San Luis, who are part-owned by his former club Atletico Madrid, this summer.