Pitso Mosimane had the biggest appointment of the year scheduled on Thursday afternoon and he was determined to be on time.

The Mamelodi Sundowns coach has been unable to pick up his son from school because of a punishing schedule that included competing in the Champions League‚ defending the league title at home in South Africa and working towards a CAF Pro License in Morocco.

This is one parenting chore he was determined to honour after leading Sundowns to the league title a few days ago and as he was determined not keep his son waiting‚ he ended a meeting in Rosebank‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday‚ and rushed to young Mosimane's school.

“I have to pick up my child at 3.30pm and I have missed fetching him from school‚” he said.

“I enjoy that feeling of taking his school bag and putting him in the car.

"I usually don’t have that time and it is something else.

"It means a lot to me to be able to do that with him as a father.

"Since the league finished‚ I wake up in the morning to take him to school because I enjoy doing it and there is no better feeling than that‚” he said‚ adding that he cherishes the moments they spend together talking in the car on the drive home.