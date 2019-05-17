Kaizer Chiefs’ poor run of late means even those who are supposed to back them to beat TS Galaxy and win the Nedbank Cup in Saturday’s final at Moses Mabhida Stadium (kickoff 7pm) are doubtful of Amakhosi’s chances.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on his thoughts on the decider involving his old team‚ Chiefs legend and former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe said he is hopeful‚ but also cautious‚ in his assessment of what we can expect from coach Ernst Middendorp’s charges.

Radebe went as far as to say it might even be doubtful that Chiefs can beat the 10-month-old First Division side.

“Based on their performance‚ it’s even doubtful‚ because to be honest they haven’t really performed convincingly throughout the season and that’s why they finished outside the top eight‚” Radebe admitted.

Chiefs head into this clash on the back of just one win in their last seven across all competitions.

The victory they managed was against Chippa United‚ whom they beat 4-2 in the semifinals of this competition. The other results were three league defeats and three draws‚ which led to them finishing outside the top eight in the Absa Premiership‚ in ninth.

“It’s hard‚ but the one thing that could inspire them [going forward] is to at least finish the season with silverware and salvage some of the dignity‚” Radebe said.