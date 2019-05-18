NFD side TS Galaxy crowned Nedbank Cup kings after win over Kaizer Chiefs

Despite a disgraceful end to the season which saw Chiefs finishing the season on a back of a seven match winless run, Amakhosi still came to this match as favourites against Dan Malesela’s team that only has 10 months of existence and had just finished their first season in the second tier of SA football.

Malesela wrote his own history by winning the first trophy as a professional. He was the captain of Orlando Pirates 3-1 years ago when he won the same cup against the same Chiefs, who were also favourites in that match.

Galaxy were the first team to settle down in this match, the team from Kameelrivier in Mpumalanga confidently stringing a number passes with left winger Tembinkosi Mbamba and Sizwe Mdlonzo in the centre of the park, most instrumental in bringing their team into the game despite the discouraging noise from over 50 000 Chiefs fans among the 56 000 that filled the iconic stadium.

Played in a great atmosphere under the warm Durban weather with no wind nor clouds in the sky, Chiefs look more and more like the low tier team as Galaxy had the greater control of the proceedings and earned the first corner kick and shot of the match inside the first 30 minutes.

While Galaxy relied on their short passing to build up their moves, Chiefs tried to catch them on the break with long range balls but the Galaxy defence marshalled by Bathusi Aubass, Austin Dube and Terence Mashego, was alert enough to thwart those moves.

By just over 30 minutes some of the Amakhosi fans were already frustrated and booing some of the players as their team, which had previously won this trophy a record 13 times, looked out of shape and structure with no no.9 visible to gather the last ball and finish their moves.