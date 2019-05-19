Soccer

Confident Polokwane City coach won't make too many changes next season

19 May 2019 - 13:44 By Mark Gleeson
Jozef Vukusic coach of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership Polokwane derby press conference at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 16, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Season surprise package Polokwane City will not require too much reinforcement‚ says confident coach Jozef Vukusic as they turn their attention to planning for the new season.

City finished in a club-high fifth place at the end of the season and were one of the unexpected success stories of the 2018-19 campaign.

“We have a good squad and I’m happy with the squad‚” said the Slovakian-born coach.

“When I came‚ the players were here already‚ I didn’t do anything about transfers.

“All I did was once I had been with the squad for a while was that I cut three or four players that I felt did not have the quality for the PSL.

“For next season‚ we are sure most of the players will stay. We are not a club like some others who changing 15-20 players at the end of a season.

“I think the basis is here; we have good‚ experienced players and we have some good youngsters.

“What I think we might need is some better quality players in key positions‚” added Vukusic.

“It would be ideal to have two good players for each position because this season showed that there were good performances but if key players sometimes need to be replaced‚ then this proved a problem.

“I must also say that this season I could use all players; we didn’t really have big injuries or suspensions.

“We had a lot of good runs like eight matches without defeat twice and so there was no need to change the team like other coaches like to do.

“We effectively played with 14-15 players but I know that it can happen that you have a season with four or five players out and that can be a problem.

“We need to have better competition internally for places in the team.

"The reserve player in each position must be able to push the first choice for his place and this will make for even better quality of the team‚” the City coach said.

