Dino Ndlovu kept up his rich vein of scoring form in the Chinese second tier‚ but there was no goal for the prolific Lars Veldwijk this past weekend as the pair likely tussle for one spot in the Bafana Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Both were used in the qualification campaign and provide a typical ‘number nine’ option‚ but Veldwijk’s weight of goals in the Dutch second-tier looks to have him in front.

Ndlovu scored an eighth goal in 10 games at the weekend as Hangzhou Greentown claimed a 1-0 win‚ but Veldwijk could not find the back of the net as his Sparta Rotterdam side won the first leg of their promotion play-off against FS Oss 2-0.

The big Dutch-born forward now has 24 goals in 36 starts this season.