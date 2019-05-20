Dan Malesela says a player exodus is looming at TS Galaxy

A player exodus is looming at TS Galaxy and coach Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela admitted that he's powerless to stop approaches from top-flight clubs with deep pockets after his charges played the game of their lives at the weekend.

The lower tier side pulled off one of the biggest upsets in South African football history after they beat the more fancied Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 to win the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the weekend.

That result cast the spotlight on Galaxy and Malesela is well aware that many of his players have attracted attention from well heeled suitors.

“What counts is this (the medals) because it will never go away. The trophy‚ the history and the records that you have broken… that will never go away‚” said Malesela.

“I think that some players will be signed by big PSL clubs.