Mzansi hatching burial plans for once-mighty Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs fans are busy with funeral preparations after another defeat on Saturday, this time to new kids on the block TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.
Congratulatory messages from fans of TS Galaxy flocked Twitter as people expressed feeling "inspired" by the team's victory against the Amakhosi.
TS Galaxy won by 1-0, a goal which was scored by Zakhele Lerato. The team has since taken to Twitter to thank club president Tim Sukazi for believing in them.
"What you are building, no one can ignore."
A very big thank you to our President @SukaziTim, the man who had a dream about bringing professional football to the streets of KwaNdebele! Your belief, determination, and hard work has led us here! Siyathokoza, what you are building no one can ignore! pic.twitter.com/6wkkoCb450— TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) May 19, 2019
At the other side of Saturday's result, some Kaizer Chiefs fans have gone as far as demanding an apology from the club.
These are some of the reactions:
Indeed history is re-written with your name behind it. Bravo for taking a huge risk and it is working very well. Good luck in the new season and great work that you are doing for the community of Mpumalanga, more blessings 🙌🙌🙌🙌.#TSGalaxy— David Mageva wa Makhuvele (@david12mageva) May 19, 2019
@KaizerChiefs, not even a three line statement of apology for last night's embarrassing loss to #TSGalaxy?#NedbankCupFinal2019 #NedBankCup2019— Kgaugelo (@kgaugelo74) May 19, 2019
I'm glad that there are no suicide reports due to @KaiserChiefs loss to #TSGalaxy— uBrotherdave (@dseletisha) May 20, 2019
🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂☠️☠️ #TSGalaxy pic.twitter.com/o2FhWK0Mze— Jackyknife Mokhobi - ZA 🌍🇿🇦 (@JackyknifeZA) May 20, 2019
Yetjheni— 🎹🎹 Monate wa iketsetsa 🔥🔥 (@Djkyos) May 20, 2019
Ngithanda ukuthokozisa i TS galaxy ngebhikiri elithumbe ngepela veke esidlula kiyo. Bacophe umlando ngokuhlula i Kaizer Chiefs.#KaizerChiefs #TsGalaxy #soccer #football #netbankcup #De_philosopher_djkyos pic.twitter.com/Jm0nO7Kj9a
I come from a different GALAXY where CHIEFS don't rule— 🔥New⚡ Age O.G💧 (@SportsGuySbu) May 19, 2019
I got football bars fam🤣🤣🤣🤣#NedbankCupFinal2019 #KaizerChiefs #TSGalaxy