Pirates star Lorch hopes his awards help convince Bafana coach Baxter

Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch is crossing his fingers that the two major awards he won at the Premier Soccer League's end of the season ceremony in Durban at the weekend earns him a permanent place in the national team.

Lorch walked away with the Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player’s Player awards and he now hopes that the accolades and the strong season he had with Pirates help convince Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter to have more confidence in his abilities.

The attacking midfielder admitted that he has his heart set on winning a place in the Africa Cup of Nations-bound squad that will represent SA in the continental showpiece in Egypt next month.

“I’ve been there (at Bafana) a few times but I haven’t really cemented my place‚” said the Free State born Lorch.