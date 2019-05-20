TS Galaxy's man of the moment Lepasa waiting for Pirates to decide on his future

TS Galaxy's man of the moment Zakhele Lepasa will wait for Orlando Pirates to decide on his future after a glorious weekend that saw him win a major trophy for his lower tier club and also pip established Kaizer Chiefs stars Khama Billiat and Bernard Parker to a personal award.

Lepasa's lone strike helped his National First Division (NFD) outfit beat Chiefs 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban on Saturday night and he returned to exert more pain on Amakhosi on the following day when he won the cup's player of the tournament award at the end of the season Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards‚ beating Billiat and Parker to the top prize.

“As a player I think I’m good enough to play (at Pirates) but they will be the one to decide‚” said Lepasa.

The 22-year-old Soweto-born striker is on loan at Galaxy from Pirates and his exploits in the final on Saturday and his performances in the competition overall- his last-gasp goal against Chiefs from the penalty spot was his fourth in the tournament - will surely force Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic to give a chance next season.