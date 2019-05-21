Baxter says Dolly asked to be a part of the Bafana Cosafa Cup squad

Keagan Dolly asked to be a part of a junior‚ mostly South Africa Under-23-based Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup squad‚ South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has said.

The Cosafa Cup in Durban – where South Africa have a bye through the group stage and first play Botswana in the quarterfinals on June 2 – will run concurrently with a senior Bafana training camp in Johannesburg with players who will be preparing for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Dolly has been included in both squads.

The Montpellier winger played just three Ligue 1 games and one French Cup match in 2018-19 before breaking his leg in August.

He has only played reserve matches since his return in March.