Bafana players to watch in coach David Notoane's Cosafa Cup squad

Coach David Notoane will take on his biggest job yet when he leads the South African side at the Cosafa Cup‚ tasked with not only blooding young players into top future internationals‚ but also weening some established stars back to full match sharpness with what should be three games in seven days.

South Africa take on Botswana in the quarterfinals on June 2‚ a side they have met in the last four Cosafa Cup tournaments and have yet to lose to in ordinary time.

Lifting the trophy will be a bonus for Notoane‚ but the week on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast means so much more to the team than that.

The obvious interest will centre around the form and fitness of Keagan Dolly‚ who senior head coach Stuart Baxter revealed had asked to be part of the Cosafa Cup selection.