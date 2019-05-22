Soccer

Borussia Dortmund sign Hazard in five-year deal

22 May 2019 - 13:06 By Reuters
Thorgan Hazard, the brother of Chelsea star forward, has joined Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal.
Image: Borussia Dortmund/Twiiter

Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday signed Belgium international Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Moenchengladbach on a five-year contract in their second big transfer in two days.

Dortmund, who also signed Germany international Nico Schulz on Tuesday, said 26-year-old attacking midfielder Hazard had signed a deal to 2024.

"He is an experienced Bundesliga player and Belgium international who can help us with his speed and finish," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

"He has continuously displayed his quality in the past years."

Hazard, brother of Chelsea's Eden Hazard, joined Gladbach in 2014.

He scored 13 goals this season and set up another 12 in 35 matches in all competitions but fifth-placed Gladbach narrowly missed out on a top-four finish and a Champions League spot.

Dortmund finished two points behind champions Bayern Munich last week and will compete in next season's Champions League group stage. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

