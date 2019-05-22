Borussia Dortmund sign Hazard in five-year deal

Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday signed Belgium international Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Moenchengladbach on a five-year contract in their second big transfer in two days.

Dortmund, who also signed Germany international Nico Schulz on Tuesday, said 26-year-old attacking midfielder Hazard had signed a deal to 2024.

"He is an experienced Bundesliga player and Belgium international who can help us with his speed and finish," said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

"He has continuously displayed his quality in the past years."