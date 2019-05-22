Netball South Africa (NSA) president Cecilia Molokwana took a playful dig at Bafana Bafana on Tuesday when asked a question about comparing her Proteas team to other sides going to major competitions this year‚ like the SA soccer team.

She had just announced the 12-strong squad for netball’s World Cup in Liverpool in July.

“Don’t compare us to Bafana Bafana‚” replied Molokwana.

“We are number five in the world‚ I don’t know what number Bafana is in the world‚” she quipped‚ adding the netballers wanted to improve their ranking.