Judas Moseamedi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored second half goals as Maritzburg United took a giant step towards safety with a 2-0 victory over Tshakuma Tsha Madzhivhandila in their PSL Promotion/Relegation Play-Off clash in Thohoyandou on Wednesday.

The result ends TTM’s realistic chances of promotion‚ while Maritzburg can seal their survival when they travel to Royal Eagles next Wednesday.

For the moment they would need a win‚ but could require just a point depending on the next Play-Off result between TTM and Royal Eagles in Limpopo on Saturday.

Maritzburg head the table with a full haul of six points‚ Eagles have three and TTM have yet to break their duck.

Maritzburg now have back-to-back wins in the Play-Offs without conceding a goal‚ and are on a run of four wins and a draw in their last five games‚ hitting form at the right time as they battle against the drop.