Orlando Pirates keeper Wayne Sandilands admitted he's 'gutted' by Bafana snub

Wayne Sandilands‚ ever the diplomat‚ openly admits that he was “gutted” not to have been included in the Bafana Bafana provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter again snubbed dependable Sandilands – who forced his way back from the cold into Orlando Pirates’ starting lineup in February and then could not be dislodged from it – naming a 30-man provisional Afcon squad on Tuesday.

Baxter’s frontline two keepers in the absence of injured Bafana No 1 Itumeleng Khune – Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams – were not a surprise.

However the selection again of Kaizer Chiefs’ inexperienced Bruce Bvuma – who was taken to South Africa’s 2-1 final Afcon qualifying win against Libya in Tunisia in April mostly to gain experience – seems risky for a tournament format.