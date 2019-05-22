Orlando Pirates star Ben Motshwari was probably minding his own business during the off-season when he was told that Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter had called him up to the 30-man provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

The dynamic midfielder had been overlooked on several occasions in the past and would have been forgiven if a call from the Bafana camp was the furthest thing from his mind.

Baxter offered an explanation for his selection and said the 28-year-old Motshwari was the heartbeat of Pirates in the recently concluded season‚ making the Buccaneers play when they had the ball and quickly recover it when they had lost it.

“I just think he’s been consistent‚” said Baxter when asked why he’s suddenly elected to run the rule over a player he’s never selected since he returned to Bafana in May 2017.