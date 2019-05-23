Soccer

'Don't blame Bobby Motaung alone for Kaizer Chiefs' woes‚' says Pollen Ndlanya

23 May 2019 - 15:58 By Marc Strydom
A file photo of former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya speakign to the media after a game at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya is not jumping on the bandwagon of blaming football manager Bobby Motaung alone for the club’s woes‚ saying Amakhosi’s management as a whole “have failed” the team.

Ndlanya did not pull punches appraising the dismal state of affairs at Naturena after Chiefs finished in ninth place in the Absa Premiership in 2018-19.

Amakhosi also failed to prevent a fourth season without a trophy losing against National First Division (NFD) TS Galaxy in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.

Ndlanya put the sorry state of affairs at Chiefs down to far too many poor signings made in the past four years.

“Look‚ it’s clear that everything is not going well for them.

"They have to go back to the drawing board‚” Ndlanya said. It’s a big team‚ with big support.

“I look at the players that they have recruited – some of them are not Chiefs material. That’s the reality.

“Mamelodi Sundowns are a big team.

"Even if they win the league they still buy quality players.

“They want to maintain the standard. They make sure that they open their cheque book.

“At Chiefs‚ I don’t know who’s recruiting there‚ but it’s clear that they didn’t do well in that department.

“They have to get quality players. Obviously‚ for quality players they have to put up the money.

“But at the same time I must say that I don’t want to mention one person like Bobby Motaung as the manager – the whole management have failed the team.

“They’ve signed Leonard Castro‚ they’ve signed Khama Billiat. These are two good signings. You need to sign in all departments.

“They have released Hendrick Ekstein‚ who was promising. But if you release a player like Ekstein you have to replace him with another quality player.

“They need to replace these old madalas‚ and put in young‚ quality players in. I don’t want to mention names‚ but they know who they are.

“Chiefs need to open the cheque book and make sure that they put the right person in charge of recruitment.”

