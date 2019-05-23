Notoane preparing to hold heart-to-heart talks with man-of-the-moment Lepasa
SA under-23 coach David Notoane is preparing to hold heart-to-heart talks with man-of-the-moment Zakhele Lepasa ahead of Bafana Bafana's participation in the Cosafa Cup in Durban next week.
The 22-year-old striker is riding the crest of the wave after his stunning lone strike helped lower tier side TS Galaxy beat the more illustrious Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final last weekend.
The player was named the competition’s player of the tournament‚ putting the spotlight firmly on him.
Notoane‚ who will coach the Bafana side composed mainly of under-23 players at the regional tournament‚ said he would chat with the rising star in a bid to help deal with the escalating attention.
“We will be misleading him if we blow his achievements of the last two to three weeks out of proportion‚” warned Notoane.
“It warms my heart to hear that he is being managed properly at the club‚ because of that our jobs will be easier when he comes to the camp.
"It is important for him to know where he stands with regards to his development.
"The environment at his club is good from the owner (Tim Sukuzi) to coach Dan Malesela‚ and I believe that together with Orlando Pirates (the club Lepasa is on loan from) they are helping him grow in club football.”
“If we don’t manage him properly‚ it will create a lot of challenges for him in terms of stability when he returns back to his club (Pirates).
"I must also say that he is a humble boy‚ he is educated and we will help him to grow as an international player.”
Lepasa will compete for a starting place in the Bafana lineup with Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Jemondre Dickens and Luther Singh.
Notoane said the player has impressed him with his knack for goals.
“I am happy with what is happening at Galaxy for his development and we can see that the potential is huge‚" he said.
"His desire to score goals is unbelievable.
"He is one of the few young players I have worked with who has an incredible desire to score goals.”