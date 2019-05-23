The Cosafa Cup gets under way on Saturday in Durban‚ providing another opportunity for players to be blooded in international action.

It was hoped that Southern Africa’s regional championship would be used by the five Cosafa Cup teams headed to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as a build-up to the showpiece competition‚ and while that is true to some extent‚ most will send second-string squads‚ whole Angola and Madagascar have opted out altogether.

That does not devalue the Cosafa Cup in terms of its intended aim though – to provide competitive internationals to the region’s teams at a time when most would be inactive.

Zambia‚ Botswana‚ eSwatini‚ Comoros‚ Namibia‚ Mozambique‚ Lesotho‚ Mauritius and East Africa guest nation Uganda will use the tournament to fine-tune ahead of the African Nations Championship qualifiers in late July.