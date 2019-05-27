Soccer

Coach Dylan Kerr confirms he's resigned from Black Leopards

27 May 2019 - 12:47 By Mark Gleeson
Black Leopards head coach Dylan Kerr has quit.
Black Leopards head coach Dylan Kerr has quit.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Dylan Kerr has confirmed that he has resigned as coach from Black Leopards and denied he has a four year contract with the club.

The former Arcadia Shepherds winger arrived at Leopards at the end of last year with the club in last place in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings and saw them to safety on the last day of the season‚ winning an Absa Premiership coach of the month award along the way.

But he said he had decided to quit after going to visit family in England‚ where his elderly mother is in hospital and after reflecting on the season past.

“I had to decide what I was going to do before I came home and I’ve had a long hard think about it over the last week‚” he told TimesLIVE from Yorkshire.

Tributes pour in for TS Galaxy's 'fallen soldier' Thembinkosi Mbamba

Soccer fans were left stunned by the sudden tragedy, with many sharing their condolences on social media.
Sport
3 hours ago

“I think what I achieved with the club was amazing.

"I’ll admit I make a few mistakes along the way but to not even get a “well done” or “congratulations” from management after the end of the season was heartbreaking to me.”

The 52-year-old Kerr said he felt the relationship with Leopards’ owner David Thidiela was not what it could be and that his hopes for reinforcements for the new season and an assistant of his own choice would not be heeded.

He also denied he had a contract with the club.

Polokwane City in the dark about coach Vukusic’s intentions

Team manager Bernard Molekwa told TimesLIVE that City were in the dark as to Vukusic’s intentions.
Sport
2 days ago

“I have an agreement about a four-year contract offer but no contract itself‚” he said.

“To be honest I’m devastated to have made the decision because I had such a good time there.

"The players were great and I don’t have to tell anybody how amazing the support is.”

Kerr became something of a fan favourite with his energy from the bench and is hoping there might be another opportunity in the PSL.

Most read

  1. TS Galaxy player dies in car accident Soccer
  2. 'I can turn Kaizer Chiefs into champions,' says coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs admit 2018-19 was ‘unacceptable’ and promise action Soccer
  4. Ten-man South Africa went down to Argentina in World Cup opener Soccer
  5. Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe speaks his mind on players and money Soccer

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs admit 2018-19 was ‘unacceptable’ and promise action Soccer
  2. Ten-man South Africa went down to Argentina in World Cup opener Soccer
  3. D-Day looms for Thulani Serero‚ Lars Veldwijk Soccer
  4. Why Cosafa Cup gets a bad rap from SA football fans Soccer
  5. 10-man Wydad claw back to hold Esperance in first leg of final Soccer
  6. 'Amakhosi may be down but not out': Mzansi reacts to coach Kgoloko Thobejane's ... Soccer
  7. Amajita face Argentina on stage where Messi and Maradona were unleashed Soccer
  8. Benzarti plots Champions League final downfall of club he led to glory Soccer
X