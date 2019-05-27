Coach Dylan Kerr confirms he's resigned from Black Leopards

Dylan Kerr has confirmed that he has resigned as coach from Black Leopards and denied he has a four year contract with the club.

The former Arcadia Shepherds winger arrived at Leopards at the end of last year with the club in last place in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings and saw them to safety on the last day of the season‚ winning an Absa Premiership coach of the month award along the way.

But he said he had decided to quit after going to visit family in England‚ where his elderly mother is in hospital and after reflecting on the season past.

“I had to decide what I was going to do before I came home and I’ve had a long hard think about it over the last week‚” he told TimesLIVE from Yorkshire.