D-Day looms for Thulani Serero‚ Lars Veldwijk

Bafana Bafana hopefuls Thulani Serero and Lars Veldwijk will close their seasons in the Netherlands on Tuesday‚ with different ambitions but both in desperate need of a win to achieve their aims.

The pair have been named in Stuart Baxter’s provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations‚ but must still attend to club matters this week before they can think about international football.

Serero’s Vitesse will take on Utrecht for a place in next season’s UEFA Europa League on Tuesday with the teams locked at 1-1 from the first leg.

Vitesse will have home advantage this time round in what is a repeat of last year’s play-off final that was won by Serero’s side.