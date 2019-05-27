Soccer

Tributes pour in for TS Galaxy's 'fallen soldier' Thembinkosi Mbamba

27 May 2019 - 10:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Rising star Thembinkosi Mbamba died in a car accident at the weekend.
Rising star Thembinkosi Mbamba died in a car accident at the weekend.
Image: TS Galaxy/ Twitter

Tributes for TS Galaxy midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba continue to pour in after the soccer player died in a car accident late on Friday night.

Details of the accident are not yet clear.

The last match the 23-year-old played was the Nedbank Cup final on May 19, when he helped TS Galaxy secure a historic win over Kaizer Chiefs.

TS Galaxy player dies in car accident

TS Galaxy player Thembinkosi Mbamba has died in a car accident.
Sport
2 days ago

On Saturday the team released a statement offering its condolences to Mbamba's family and friends. 

Here's a snapshot of social media tributes.

READ MORE:

TS Galaxy's man of the moment Lepasa waiting for Pirates to decide on his future

TS Galaxy's man of the moment Zakhele Lepasa will wait for Orlando Pirates to decide on his future after a glorious weekend that saw him win a major ...
Sport
6 days ago

TS Galaxy show Kaizer Chiefs stars to clinch Nedbank Cup

Ernst Middendorp's future at Kaizer Chiefs remains in huge doubt after yet another humiliating defeat, this time a 1-0 loss in the final of the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Dan Malesela says a player exodus is looming at TS Galaxy

A player exodus is looming at TS Galaxy and coach Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela admitted that he's powerless to stop approaches from top-flight clubs with ...
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

  1. TS Galaxy player dies in car accident Soccer
  2. 'I can turn Kaizer Chiefs into champions,' says coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs admit 2018-19 was ‘unacceptable’ and promise action Soccer
  4. Ten-man South Africa went down to Argentina in World Cup opener Soccer
  5. Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe speaks his mind on players and money Soccer

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X