Tributes pour in for TS Galaxy's 'fallen soldier' Thembinkosi Mbamba
Tributes for TS Galaxy midfielder Thembinkosi Mbamba continue to pour in after the soccer player died in a car accident late on Friday night.
Details of the accident are not yet clear.
The last match the 23-year-old played was the Nedbank Cup final on May 19, when he helped TS Galaxy secure a historic win over Kaizer Chiefs.
On Saturday the team released a statement offering its condolences to Mbamba's family and friends.
Here's a snapshot of social media tributes.
😔 #RIP Thembinkosi Mbamba, my thoughts and prayers are with your family and friends during this trying time. @TSGALAXYFC 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nayvWCOihI— Mfana ka Aunty®️ (@KidXSA) May 25, 2019
Awu kodwa “SPHUZO SEKHEHLA “ just last week you were showing character and trying to win you 1v1 battles on the field of play giving me something to have fun about on air, today you have fallen soldier. RIP Thembinkosi “Sphuzo sekhehla” Mbamba.💔☹️ pic.twitter.com/WQjrHdLpPS— Reggie Ndlovu (@mapensela11) May 25, 2019
Parents can’t be burying their children...😔💔💔 Rest Young Man Thembinkosi Mbamba #TM21 #RIPMbamba #ThistooshallPass pic.twitter.com/EgnnyeNFhE— Lungile NaMabena 🌸 (@Luu_slender_M) May 26, 2019
Our heartfelt condolences to everyone at @TSGALAXYFC and the Thembinkosi MBAMBA family. Hamba kahle Bashin.— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) May 26, 2019
💔 #RIPMBAMBA
💚 #LoveSiwelele
✊🏾 #SiweleleSaMasele pic.twitter.com/KRj3uu9CIk
Breaking News: it is with a heavy heart and piercing pain to learn about the tragic death of Ts Galaxy player Thembinkosi Mbamba.He succumbed to an accident, just last week were with him at Moses Mabhida for the #NedbankCupFinal. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/gd2kHQ8JqJ— Goodwill Thomo (@Goodwill_Thomo) May 25, 2019
Another life is lost, another talent has perished in the streets of South Africa from a fatal car accident 💔. Rest in Peace Thembinkosi Khumo Mbamba! Our sincerest heartfelt condolences we send to the family, friends, football fraternity and fans. #RestInPeaceChamp pic.twitter.com/UF8Eah8QGq— SAFPU (@SAFPU_Official) May 25, 2019
Our deepest condolences to the families, friends and football fraternity for the sad loss of @TSGALAXYFC player Thembinkosi Mbamba . May his soul Rest In Peace 💔 #RIPThembinkosi #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/1Gr3TkW6tG— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 25, 2019
We're extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Thembinkosi Mbamba. Our thoughts and prayers are with @TSGALAXYFC and Mbamba's family. The whole nation mourns with you. pic.twitter.com/zrM0eWFBBC— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) May 25, 2019
Unfortunately learning of the passing of Thembinkosi @TSGALAXYFC— Vina (@alfavina) May 25, 2019
Saddened, my deepest heartfelt condolences to Mbamba family, The Rockets and friends. I recall him vividly up close & personal last week at Moses Mabhida Stadium - Sad 😢 indeed MHSRIP pic.twitter.com/CI7bsSWRuv