'I still have a contract and I will have to go back‚' says ex-Chiefs star Shabba

Simphiwe Tshabalala will spend the next few weeks at home considering his future as he heads back to Mzansi after his first season overseas in Turkey.

His side BB Erzurumspor were relegated at the end of the season and the 34-year-old Tshabalala will be back in Johannesburg at the end of the week after the disappointment of losing the battle against the drop.

But he does not have any idea yet of what steps he will be taking next.

“I haven’t thought about it‚” he told TimesLIVE in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

“I just want to stay home and relax and think about it.

"I still have a contract and I will have to go back‚ but we’ll need to discuss what to do next.”

The inference is that Tshabalala might be available to return to the Premier Soccer League where he gave over a decade of service at Free State Stars and Kaizer Chiefs.

“Right now‚ I’m just switching off after a tough season but one thing is sure is that I’m not stopping‚” he told TimesLIVE.