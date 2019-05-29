Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung defends son: 'Bobby is not the one who buys players'

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has come to his son Bobby's defense and said the much vilified Amakhosi football manager would not be working at the club if he was not happy with his work.

Chiefs have not won a trophy in four years and some fans have blamed Bobby for the drought. "He wouldn’t be there (at Naturena) if we were not happy with him‚" said Motaung on Wednesday.

Motaung senior insisted that decisions are taken as a collective at Naturena and Bobby is not the one who buys players. "You must go back in history where we started to now‚ we are all party to failure today and we can’t put it on an individual‚" he said.

"Even on the question of buying players‚ it is not Bobby who buys players.

"He is just a messenger‚ he is part of a collective that sits with the technical staff and he is told where to go.

"He is not the man who decides who to buy."