Mark Fish says he is “honoured” to be back in the national team set-up in his role as scout and player liaison ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt.

Fish‚ a 1996 Afcon winner who played 62 times for Bafana Bafana‚ is in camp with the South African side that is competing at the Cosafa Cup in Durban‚ and will stay in the role going into the continental finals in Egypt.

His job is two-fold‚ to act as a mentor as someone who enjoyed a successful career at Orlando Pirates‚ and in Italy and England‚ and also to scout opponents for national team coach Stuart Baxter and his assistant Molefe Ntseki.

"It is an honour and privilege for me to be involved with the boys‚” Fish said.

“In the first training session‚ watching the nucleus of what will be the national Under-23 team‚ has been exciting.