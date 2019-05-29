Rising star Zakhele Lepasa enjoying his new-found fame

Nedbank Cup player of the tournament Zakhele Lepasa says his family is grateful for the riches he won in prize money and revealed how he is enjoying his new-found fame.

The 22-year-old TS Galaxy striker shot to celebrity status two weeks ago when he scored the lone goal that sunk the mighty Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban.

The Soweto-born star pocketed a staggering R150‚000 at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards ceremony in Durban last week where he was named the best player in the R7m knockout tournament.

“It’s been good for me (winning the prize money) of course and for my family.

"I think I can tell you they (my family) are probably looking forward to seeing the money come in‚” said Lepasa‚ who is on loan at National First Division (NFD) rookies TS Galaxy from Orlando Pirates.